Recent carjackings alarm Jackson drivers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson neighbors said they’re concerned about an increase in carjackings. Investigators said there were four carjackings on Monday, and the suspects who are committing the crimes have become more brazehn.

In the Norwood neighborhood, Regena Hoye said she was carjacked this weekend in broad daylight. She said the entire incident happened in her driveway.

“He was serious. I got out. I felt vulnerable and very hurt,” Hoye said.

Police said they’re looking for three individuals in a white Mustang.

“A lot of people I’ve found that they’ll sit in their cars with the windows down, or the cars unlocked, and they’ll come up and open it real quick, or put a gun to you while your window is down,” said Deputy Chief Deric Hearn.

There have also been carjackings reported at the Food Depot on W. Northside Drive and on Madison Street in the Belhaven Heights community.

“It does make me nervous that it was so close to my house,” said Rachel Long, a neighbor.

A few doors down, Long’s neighbor was carjacked in a case that was similar to Hoye’s. Police advised neighbors to locked their doors and leave the windows up in their vehicles.

Even with the recent spike, police said carjackings are down 25 percent from this time last year. Hearn said arrests have been made in separate carjacking incidents.