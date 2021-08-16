Record shop to open in Fondren in October

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A record shop will open in the Fondren neighborhood in October.

According to leaders in the neighborhood, The End of All Music, which is an independent record store with roots in Oxford, will open at 3011 North State Street on October 1, 2021.

“I’ve always been an advocate for music and art in the community, and I am beyond excited to continue that through ‘The End of All Music’,” said store manager Hayden Boyd, who lives in Jackson.

The store will carry old and new vinyl records, CDs and LPs, as well as turntables and audio gear.