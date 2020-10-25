Remembering former JSU football head coach W.C. Gorden

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – William C. Gorden, a college football legend, has died at the age of 90.

The death of W.C. Gorden has touched the Jackson area and college football lovers. W.C. Gorden was known to many as a coach, but on campus he was known as a leader in many respects.

Gorden joined the Jackson State football staff as an assistant coach in 1966 and was later named interim head coach during the 1976 season after the firing of Coach Robert Hill. Gorden’s position as head coach was made permanent following the 1976 season.

Some who remember him remember as Professor Gorden, but he never stopped being the coach.

“Sometimes, he even insisted that they sit in front of the class, and we would actually tease them about it like Gorden got y’all at the front of the class this week huh. We just thought that was really really a good thing that he stressed the importance of his players being more than just guys on the field. They had to be students in the classroom as well, and I like that about him. He was my teacher and he taught me Health,” said JSU alum Sharon Slater.

By 2008, Coach Gorden was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. He served as Head Coach at Jackson State University from 1976 to 1991.

