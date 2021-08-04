Remembering Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders from across the State of Mississippi are remembering the life of Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance. He died at his Jackson home Wednesday morning.

Hinds County leaders held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to remember the sheriff, who was elected in 2019.

Captain Tyree Jones of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office said, “As it relates to type of person he was, the type of leader he was, and just an all around great guy. You know, I met him years ago when I came on the police department. He was my commander in Precinct 2. That’s been over 20 years ago. He was an individual that gave me a chance.”

REMEMBERING SHERIFF LEE VANCE: Captain Tyree Jones speaks about the life and legacy of Sheriff Vance. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/DL0WLme7JV — Kayla Thompson (@KThompsonTV) August 4, 2021

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement:

We here at the ACSO would like to extend our condolences to the family and friends of Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance who passed on today. We will fly our flag at half staff until Sheriff Vance is laid to rest. Adams County Sheriff’s Office

State Senator David Blount (D-District 29) said, “So sorry to hear of the passing of Sheriff Vance, a law enforcement officer with a heart for the community.”