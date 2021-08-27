Rental assistance clinic to be held in Yazoo City on Saturday

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Southern Rural Black Women’s Initiative will partner with the Children’s Defense Fund and Mississippi Chapter of National Association of Social Workers to host a rental assistance clinic on Saturday, August 28.
The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the H.A. Scott, Sr. Community Center in Yazoo City. The clinic will be open to any Mississippi resident.
Renters will need to bring several documents with them:
- Documentation supporting household income (copy of determination/benefit letters from TANF, WIC, SSI, SNAP, Medicaid, or Head Start; or a copy of 2020 IRS tax return form 1040; or income documentation for the past 60 days for each household member over 18 years old such as pay stubs or bank statements)
- Current lease/rental agreement
- Past due rent, utility or eviction notice (if applicable)
- Proof of identity (state driver’s license, state identification card, or passport)
- Unemployment documents (if applicable)
- Most recent utility bill
- Landlord contact information (email address, phone number, etc.)
Renters can call 601-201-5235 for more information.