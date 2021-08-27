Rental assistance clinic to be held in Yazoo City on Saturday

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Southern Rural Black Women’s Initiative will partner with the Children’s Defense Fund and Mississippi Chapter of National Association of Social Workers to host a rental assistance clinic on Saturday, August 28.

The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the H.A. Scott, Sr. Community Center in Yazoo City. The clinic will be open to any Mississippi resident.

Renters will need to bring several documents with them:

Documentation supporting household income (copy of determination/benefit letters from TANF, WIC, SSI, SNAP, Medicaid, or Head Start; or a copy of 2020 IRS tax return form 1040; or income documentation for the past 60 days for each household member over 18 years old such as pay stubs or bank statements)

Current lease/rental agreement

Past due rent, utility or eviction notice (if applicable)

Proof of identity (state driver’s license, state identification card, or passport)

Unemployment documents (if applicable)

Most recent utility bill

Landlord contact information (email address, phone number, etc.)

Renters can call 601-201-5235 for more information.