Yellow facial mask laying on top of the eviction note

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizers will host a free Rental and Utilities Assistance Fair for Byram neighbors affected by COVID-19 on Saturday, August 7.

The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Crossroads of Life Church on S. Siwell Road.

The event will help neighbors find assistance for paying overdue rent and paying utilities. COVID-19 vaccinations will also be available on-site.