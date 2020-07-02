Rep. Thompson calls for U.S. Coast Guard to ban Confederate battle flags

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) is calling on the U.S. Coast Guard to remove all Confederate battle flags from military bases and government-owned housing.

Thompson sent a letter to Commandant Admiral Schultz requesting that the Coast Guard prohibit display at installations, cutters, boats, aircraft and government-owned housing after the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps decided to ban Confederate flags.

“Current Coast Guard policy on this issue gives commanders discretion in the handling of Confederate battle flag displays. I urge the Service to instead ban the display of the flag and ensure discipline for military members or civilian employees who disobey such a ban,” said Thompson.

Thompson’s full statement is as follows:





