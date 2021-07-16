Repairs postponed on U.S. 84 at U.S. 61 in Adams County

UPDATE:

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the lane closure for U.S. Highway 84 (John R. Junkin Drive) in Adams County has been postponed.

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced a lane closure for U.S. Highway 84 (John R. Junkin Drive) in Adams County.

The closure starts on Monday, July 19, at 7:00 a.m. and will last until Tuesday, July 20, at 5:00 p.m.

According to MDOT, traffic at the intersection of U.S. Highway 84 and U.S. Highway 61 (Sgt. Prentiss Drive) will be modified as crews work to repair a drainage structure.

The left turn lane on Highway 84 to Highway 61 northbound will be modified. Drivers will still be able to turn left onto the highway, but traffic will be down to one lane, and drivers on Highway 61 will still be able to turn right onto Highway 84.