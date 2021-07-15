Reservoir draw archery hunt process begins in August

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) will hold draw archery hunts for deer for the 2021-2022 whitetail season. The hunts will be available starting on October 5 on both sides of the river below the dame and on three zones on the north shore of the Pelahatchie Bay.

Officials said permits will be awarded through a drawing process, which will be held in August. Applications are available at PRVWSD’s main office at 115 Madison Landing Circle in Ridgeland. They can also be downloaded at the agency’s website at TheRez.ms.gov.

Applications will be accepted from August 1-15. They can be taken to the main office, scanned and emailed to jstill@therez.ms or sent by regular mail to PRVWSD Draw Hunts, P.O. Box 2180, Ridgeland MS 39158.

According to PRVWSD, each permit will give the permit holder plus a guest exclusive rights to his or her appointed zone for six days, with hunts starting 30 minutes prior to sunrise on Tuesday and ending 30 minutes after sunset on the following Sunday.

If drawn, the hunts are $300 each for the Madison and Rankin sides of the spillway area. Permits for Pelahatchie Bay’s West, Central and East zones are $200 each.

Officials said a random computerized drawing will take place on or about August 20, and the hunters will be contacted. Any permits unclaimed will be awarded through a second draw of original applicants at a date to be determined after August 20.