Reservoir official offers boating safety tips ahead of Labor Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The last day of Summer is approaching and as many of you plan to celebrate with family, reservoir officials said there are a few things you should know.

Chief Trevell Dixon said his team is expecting up to 1,000 people to take part in the holiday festivities on the reservoir while he understands the weekend celebrations he wants everyone to celebrate safely.

“Watch out for the next person you know you can only be careful for yourself. If you’re out on the water make sure you have you life jackets make sure you are being responsible and you aren’t drinking and boating if your on the road make sure your not drinking and driving always watch out for the next person and just be safe not only for your self but for other peoples families.”



Chief Dixon also encourages all boaters to have life jackets, a fire extinguishers and working horns.