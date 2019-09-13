Reservoir spillway area to close for Operation Clean Sweep

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- The Spillway Recreation Area below the dam will be closed Sept. 21-22 to accommodate the 3rd annual Operation Clean Sweep on the Pearl River.

The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District says the gates on the access ramps on both sides of the spillway will be locked at 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 and only volunteers and staff working on the cleanup will be allowed to enter until further notice.

Work is scheduled to begin at 8 am.

Click here more information on or to volunteer for Operation Clean Sweep