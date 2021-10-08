Ribbon cutting celebrates Galloway Elementary’s food garden

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new garden at Galloway Elementary School in Jackson will serve as a way to teach students the importance of healthy eating.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba cut the ribbon on the new garden called, “The Living Room at Galloway.” The garden is part of the “Fertile Ground Project,” which is an initiative with the City of Jackson that focuses on educating Mississippians about the importance of health eating and having access to those foods.

“The reason that this project is so important is because Jackson faces a challenge that far too many communities face, and that is that we have many food deserts and food swamps. What we want to do is prepare an environment which is better for you to grow and to be healthy,” said Lumumba.

The garden features art from local artists, seating for outdoor classes, landscape art made by local college students and one of the country’s first installations of 3D-printed concrete.

“This project is really neat and other people think it’s really neat, too. It’s won two awards, one from the State Chapter American Society of Landscape Architects and one from the National American Society of Landscape Architects,” said Cory Gallo, a professor at Mississippi State University (MSU).

The garden had freshly grown fruits and vegetables that the students were able to plan.

A grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies helped fund the project. The city received the $1 million grant in November 2018.