Ribbon cutting to mark grand opening of the 162nd Mississippi State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson will officially open the gates to the 162nd Mississippi State Fair on Wednesday, October 6.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 5:00 p.m. at Gate 1, located at the intersection of Jefferson and Amite Streets.

The Mississippi State Fire Academy Elite Honor Guard will present the colors, and Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce’s (MDAC) Jared Vardaman will perform a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

“I am excited to welcome everyone to the 162nd Mississippi State Fair,” said Gipson. “The State Fair is a tradition for many families, and we have several new attractions we’re excited to introduce to the public this year.”

The Mississippi State Fair runs Wednesday, October 6, through Sunday, October 17,