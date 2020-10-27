Richland officer airlifted to hospital after chase ends in crash

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A Richland police officer was airlifted to the hospital after a crash during a chase Monday night.

According to investigators, the officer attempted to stop a 2008 Chevy Cobalt around 8:30 p.m. They said the suspect continued to flee on Old Highway 49 near Cleary Road. Police said the chase turned onto Florence Byram Road at some point.

The officer crashed and was airlifted to a local hospital. Other officers were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle. They said the suspect, Jeremy Miller, called the police department and turned himself in.

Miller is expected to appear in court on Wednesday, October 28, at 9:30 a.m. in Richland Municipal Court. He has been charged with fleeing, eluding and serious injury. His bond has not been set at this time.

LATEST STORIES: