Richland police warn neighbors of phone scam

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Richland police are warning neighbors about a phone scam that’s using the department’s number, 601-932-3100.

According to investigators, the scammers tell the victims they have an outstanding warrant with the department, and they need to go to Kroger and buy a gift card to clear the warrant.

Richland police said they will not call anyone and ask them to purchase a gift card to clear an outstanding warrant.

If you receive a scam call, hang up the telephone. If you have any questions about this, you can contact Court Services at 601-420-1550.