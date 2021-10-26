Ridgeland adds 12 license plate reader cameras

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Ridgeland mayor and Board of Aldermen approved an agreement with Flock Safety for the police department to add 12 automated license plate reader cameras. The agreement was approved on October 19, 2021.

The Northside Sun reported the department currently has eight cameras around the city from its initial partnership with Flock Safety.

According to officials, the cameras would be placed at entrance and exit points of the neighborhood for homeowner associations.

Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal said the cameras help solve cases that range from theft to crimes of violence.

Officials said the cameras cost $2,500 each and have an implementation fee of $250. The new cameras are expected to cost the city $33,000.