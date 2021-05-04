Ridgeland mother sentenced for sexually assaulting sons

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, a Ridgeland woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting her two sons.

According to the district attorney, Dacoda Ray pled guilty to two counts of sexual battery against a minor and will have to serve every day of the twenty year sentence without the possibility of parole.

Law enforcement was notified that the oldest victim had made abuse allegations involving

both him and his younger brother. A thorough investigation into the sexual abuse allegations by

the Ridgeland Police Department resulted in two counts being filed against Ray.

Upon her release, Ray will also have to register as a sex offender.