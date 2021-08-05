Rolling Fork man arrested for another arson case in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Rolling Fork man was arrested in connection to another arson case in the City of Vicksburg.

The Vicksburg Post reported a Warren County deputy was driving by the Warren County Courthouse and noticed a vehicle was on fire. Investigators arrested David Morgan, 40, in connection to the case.

According to authorities, Morgan was out on bond following a separate arson arrest that happened in June 2021. In the first case, he allegedly set fire to a recreational vehicle on Washington Street.

Morgan is expected to appear in court on Thursday. The charges in the second case were filed by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.