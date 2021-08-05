Rolling Fork man arrested for another arson case in Vicksburg

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

David Morgan (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Dept.)

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Rolling Fork man was arrested in connection to another arson case in the City of Vicksburg.

The Vicksburg Post reported a Warren County deputy was driving by the Warren County Courthouse and noticed a vehicle was on fire. Investigators arrested David Morgan, 40, in connection to the case.

According to authorities, Morgan was out on bond following a separate arson arrest that happened in June 2021. In the first case, he allegedly set fire to a recreational vehicle on Washington Street.

Morgan is expected to appear in court on Thursday. The charges in the second case were filed by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories