Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mississippi receives $5K donation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, leaders with the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Mississippi announced they received a $5,000 donation from Orion180 and Renfroe Marketing LLC.

The Ronald McDonald House provides home-like lodging for families who must travel to Jackson to receive intensive medical treatment for their critically-ill children.

“I nominated RMHC of Mississippi because having a home away from home for families who must bring their children to Jackson for specialized medical care is a blessing to so many families. My family experienced the kindness and services offered at Ronald McDonald House when my uncles’ child was diagnosed with spinal meningitis. At Ronald McDonald House they had a private bedroom and bath, a place to wash clothes, food and meals were available in the kitchens, and they were within walking distance of their child in the hospital,” stated Rankin county insurance agent Brandye Renfroe.

“Because of Orion180 and Renfroe Marketing’s contribution, families can be at Ronald McDonald House and close to their sick children when those children need their parents most,” said RMHC of Mississippi Executive Director Ruth Ann Allen.