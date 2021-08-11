Sal & Mookie’s owner receives $5K from Atmos Energy

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Sal & Mookie’s owner Jeff Good received a $5,050 rebate check from Atmos Energy for using the company’s SmartChoice program, which offers Mississippi customers financial incentives to install energy efficient appliances that reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Good decided to use the program as he prepared to open Sal & Mookie’s at its new Jackson location. Atmos Energy and Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Brent Bailey presented Good with the check in recognition of his decision to install ENERGY STAR certified equipment.

According to Atmos Energy, the equipment will save an estimated 7,000 therms of natural gas annually and save Good’s business $3,000 in natural gas costs every year.