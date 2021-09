JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army Christmas Red Kettle program is raising funds for programs and services that help families in need.

In order to help those in Madison, Rankin, Hinds, Copiah, Scott and Yazoo counties, Salvation Army leaders are calling for bell ringers to submit an application by October 31. The program is set to begin Monday, November 22.

If interested, complete and return the form here to tina.richardson@uss.salvationarmy.org.