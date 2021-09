JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army of Jackson will help customers in need of paying their Atmos Energy utility bills.

The assistance will be offered October 6-7 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army Worship Center Gym in Jackson. This will be on a first come, first serve basis.

Customers will need to bring an ID and their current Atmos bill. Face masks must be worn at all times.