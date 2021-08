JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army will partner with Merit Health Central to provide meals to frontline responders on Monday, August 23.

The event will be from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Merit Health Central on Chadwick Drive in Jackson (at the North side of the hospital).

Leaders with the Salvation Army said given the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, they want to offer support and show appreciation to those who are on the front lines of the pandemic.