Salvation Army, Word of Life Church partner for Hurricane Ida relief drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services Team has partnered with Word of Life church to help provide items to Hurricane Ida victims in Louisiana. A truck will be available to accept donations at the following locations:

Sunday, September 19 – 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Word of Life Lakeland Campus

Sunday, September 26 – 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Word of Life Highland Colony Campus

The following items are needed: