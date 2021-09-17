Salvation Army, Word of Life Church partner for Hurricane Ida relief drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services Team has partnered with Word of Life church to help provide items to Hurricane Ida victims in Louisiana. A truck will be available to accept donations at the following locations:

  • Sunday, September 19 – 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Word of Life Lakeland Campus
  • Sunday, September 26 – 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Word of Life Highland Colony Campus

The following items are needed:

  • Cases of bottled water
  • Cleaning supplies
  • Trash bags
  • Gloves
  • Pre-packaged Snacks
  • Diapers (sizes 1 – 6)
  • Baby wipes
  • Dry Pet Food (dog or cat)
  • Baby Formula
  • Hygiene Kits

