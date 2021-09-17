Salvation Army, Word of Life Church partner for Hurricane Ida relief drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services Team has partnered with Word of Life church to help provide items to Hurricane Ida victims in Louisiana. A truck will be available to accept donations at the following locations:
- Sunday, September 19 – 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Word of Life Lakeland Campus
- Sunday, September 26 – 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Word of Life Highland Colony Campus
The following items are needed:
- Cases of bottled water
- Cleaning supplies
- Trash bags
- Gloves
- Pre-packaged Snacks
- Diapers (sizes 1 – 6)
- Baby wipes
- Dry Pet Food (dog or cat)
- Baby Formula
- Hygiene Kits