Sanderson Farms donates $1M to help with Hurricane Ida relief efforts

A massive oak, toppled by Hurricane Ida, stretches across a New Orleans street, stretching utility lines and resting against the fronts of two houses on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Kevin McGill)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Sanderson Farms will donate $1 million to the American Red Cross to aid in Hurricane Ida relief efforts. The funds will help provide food, emergency shelter and relief supplies.

“At Sanderson Farms, when a crisis hits, we come together to support our employees, their families and the whole community,” said Joe F. Sanderson, Jr., CEO and Chairman of the Board of Sanderson Farms. “The effects of Hurricane Ida hit close to home, and many of our employees, growers and their families suffered devastating losses in Southwest Louisiana, Hammond, La., the Greater New Orleans area, and Southwest Mississippi. We have been humbled by the spirit of resilience, generosity and kindness that we have witnessed among our employees, friends and neighbors, and Sanderson Farms is committed to doing everything we can to help get our communities back on their feet.”

“It’s heart-wrenching to see how Hurricane Ida impacted so many people. The generosity of partners such as Sanderson Farms make it possible for the Red Cross to respond at a moment’s notice with volunteers, equipment and supplies, powering our mission to help people recover,” said Mike Ryan, Vice President of Development, Southeast and Caribbean. “We are profoundly grateful for community leaders like Sanderson Farms who step up when the community needs it most.”

As many as 900 trained Red Cross workers from around the country are supporting the relief efforts, either on the ground or virtually.