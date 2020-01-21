SBA Mississippi announces new Deputy District Director

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Mississippi District Office announced Ashlei N. Donerson as the new Deputy District Director. 

“We welcome Ashlei as second in command, a key leader, and an integral part of the SBA Mississippi team”, says SBA Mississippi District Director, Janita R. Stewart. “We look forward to her contributions in assisting entrepreneurs and small businesses throughout the state of  Mississippi.”

Donerson joined the SBA in 2018. She worked in the Office of Government Contracting AREA III as a Procurement Center Representative providing contracting technical assistance to small businesses. 

