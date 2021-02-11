Schedule of Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo Events for Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announces the schedule of Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo events taking place on Thursday, February 11.

Commissioner Gipson will kick off the 52nd annual Dixie National Sale of Junior Champions with a press conference at 11:00 a.m. in the Atrium of the new Mississippi Trade Mart. The Sale will begin at 11:30 a.m. in the Trade Mart. Commissioner Gipson will be joined by Dr. Gary Jackson, Director of the Mississippi State University Extension Service; Ted Kendall IV, Chairman of the Sale of Junior Champions Promotion Committee, and Kaleb Henry, State FFA Vice President.

Special promotions including the opportunity to win rodeo tickets and steak dinners for two from the Dixie National Steakhouse can be found on the Dixie National Livestock Show & Rodeo Facebook page.

Thursday, February 11

7:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. & 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Farmers Market Café open inside the Mississippi Farmers Market

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Dixie National Expo and Antique Tractor Show featuring the Genuine MS® Store

11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Steakhouse is open to the public inside of the Mississippi

Trade Mart – Entry is on the south side of the Trade Mart

11:00 a.m. – Ag Commissioner Gipson holding press conference prior to Sale of Champions – Atrium of the Mississippi Trade Mart

11:30 a.m. – Sale of Champions – Mississippi Trade Mart

7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Rodeo with entertainment by The Oak Ridge Boys Eliva40 – Coliseum

The Dixie National Rodeo, the largest rodeo east of the Mississippi River, takes place Thursday, February 11, through Wednesday, February 17, at the Mississippi Coliseum on the State Fairgrounds. The public is encouraged to purchase tickets in advance as tickets are limited.

Rodeo Entertainment

Thursday, February 11, at 7:00 p.m. – The Oak Ridge Boys – Coliseum

Friday, February 12, at 7:00 p.m. – Parker McCollum – Coliseum

Saturday, February 13, at 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. – Moe Bandy – Coliseum

Sunday, February 14, at 3:00 p.m. – John Conlee – Coliseum

Monday, February 15, at 7:00 p.m. – Sawyer Brown – Coliseum

Tuesday, February 16, at 7:00 p.m. – Justin Moore – Coliseum

Wednesday, February 17, at 7:00 p.m. – Riley Green – Coliseum

To purchase tickets to the Dixie National Rodeo, visit www.ticketmaster.com/dixie-national-rodeo-tickets/artist/848320. For more information on the Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo, visit www.dixienational.org, “like” the Dixie National Livestock Show & Rodeo page on Facebook or call 601-961-4000.

Events of the 56th Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo run through Sunday, February 21, 2021.

Additional Dixie National events that the public will not want to miss: