School bus involved in crash with another vehicle in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A school bus was involved in a crash Monday morning in Jackson. Police blocked off the intersection of Flag Chapel Road and Queen Mary Lane around 9:00 a.m. while they investigated.

Witnesses said the bus was trying to turn left at the light, when it collided with a car. Students on the bus said the crash was terrifying.

Amaris Forbes, a student at Reimagine Prep, said, “I saw how the car had rolled over into us, and I thought it was going to be the end of our lives because it happened so fast.”

The bus driver did take some of the children to school, while others had their parents come get them. None of the children appeared to be seriously injuried.

The driver of the car called someone to take him to the hospital.