Scott County Sheriff: Man killed in deputy-involved shooting after firing shots at workers

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man, who was allegedly firing shots at workers at a Scott County church, was killed during a deputy-involved shooting on Saturday, August 14.

According to Sheriff Mike Lee, deputies received several calls that shots were being fired at workers who were working on Mt. Zion Church on Blossom Hill Road just before 2:00 p.m. Deputies identified the alleged shooter as Robert D. Bailey, of Blossom Hill Road.

The sheriff said deputies confronted the suspect from a tree line across the street from the church and a home. Deputies fired shots, killing Bailey. They said he was heavily armed with multiple guns.

According to Lee, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating the deputy-involved shooting.