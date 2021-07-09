Second suspect arrested in connection to 2018 homicide in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A second suspect was arrested in connection to the 2018 homicide in Natchez, according to the Natchez Democrat.

Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said DiQuan Seals turned himself in Monday morning. He has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection to the death of Don Owens.

On Thursday, police also arrested Damien Hayes on a conspiracy to commit murder charge. Hayes is being held on a $750,000 bond.

The newspaper reported Seals’ bond was also set at $750,000.

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police arrested one suspect and identified another in connection to a 2018 murder.

According to the Natchez Democrat, Damien Hayes was arrested on a conspiracy charge, and a warrant was issued for DiQuan Seals in connection to the shooting death of 29-year-old Don Owens.

Police said Owens was killed at 9:00 p.m. on December 17, 2018, in the area of Inez Street, West Stiers Lane and Daisy Street.

During a news conference on Friday, Chief Joseph Daughtry announced the department was able to obtain audio from phone messages between the two suspects having a conversation about a conspiracy to murder Owens.

Daughtry said he has been in touch with Seals’ attorney and his arrest is forthcoming.