VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Vicksburg leaders approved a budget amendment to increase funds for perpetual care at the city cemetery by $200,000.

According to Vicksburg Daily News, $70,000 has been allotted to purchase and install security cameras at the cemetery, $100,000 will be used for equipment and $30,000 will be used for landscaping services for the remainder of the year.

Leaders said vandalism at the cemetery has been a recurring problem.