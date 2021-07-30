“Sexually violent predator” arrested in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County deputies arrested a Pennsylvania man on Thursday who allegedly failed to register as a sex offender in Mississippi.

Sheriff Martin Pace said Salvatore Quaglieri, 56, was arrested in the 3700 block of Washington Street after the department received a tip about him being in the state.

Quaglieri is being held at the Warren County Jail on no bond until his initial appearance in court.

The sheriff said Quaglieri was arrested in 1992 in New York for sex with a child under the age of 11 and in 2006 in Pennsylvania on two counts of rape of a child. In Pennsylvania, Quaglieri is listed as a sexually violent predator.