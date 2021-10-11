Shanks, cell phones seized during shakedown at Pike County Jail

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities seized multiple items, including shanks and cell phones, during a shakedown at the Pike County Jail. The shakedown happened on Friday, October 8.

According to investigators, agents searched Cell Block A, Cell Block C, the kitchen and the laundry room of the jail. They found four cell phones, multiple phone chargers, several shanks, multiple items that could be used as weapons and other contraband.

Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office

Officials said the shakedown search resulted from a three-week investigation that is still ongoing.