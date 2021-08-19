Shooting suspect arrested after chase in McComb

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb police arrested a man on multiple charges, including felony fleeing.

Police said on January 29, officers responded to a shooting call on Moore Avenue just before 4:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found the 26-year-old male victim. He was taken to the Southwest Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was able to provide investigators with information that led to Damion Q. Smith’s arrest.

Smith was spotted by officers on May 17. He was driving a small passenger car in the East McComb area. Investigators said Smith led officers on a short chase when he eventually wrecked his vehicle. He was arrested after the crash.

Smith was charged with two counts of a weapon, possession by a felon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony fleeing law enforcement and felony possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held in the Pike County Jail on a $100,000 bond.