NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police are investigating after a gunshot was fired into a classroom at Cathedral School.

The Natchez Democrat reported the incident happened around 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday, October 26. Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said the shot came into the room from the Martin Luther King Street side of the school.

According to Daughtry, no one was injured during the incident. The school was briefly placed on lockdown.

At this time, police have no suspects.