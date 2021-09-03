Silver Alert canceled for Carrollton man

UPDATE:

CARROLLTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Silver Alert issued for Mitchell Roby Baugh has been canceled. He has been located and is safe.

CARROLLTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Mitchell Roby Baugh of Carollton. He is described as five feet eleven inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Baugh was last seen Thursday, September 2, 2021, at about 7:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of County Road 144 in Carrollton County, walking in an unknown direction. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and khaki pants.

Family members said Baugh suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If you know where he is located, contact the Carroll County Sheriff Department at (662) 237-9319.