Silver Alert canceled for Danny Ray Collier of Jackson

UPDATE:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Silver Alert issued for Danny Ray Collier has been canceled. He has been located and is safe.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 60-year-old Danny Ray Collier of Jackson.

He is described as five feet five inches tall, weighing 156 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a lime green jacket walking in an unknown direction.

He was last seen Saturday, October 23, 2021, at about 2:00 pm in the 100 block of Fernwood Drive in Hinds County.

Family members say Danny Ray Collier suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Danny Ray Collier, contact Hinds County Sheriff Department at 601-352-1521.