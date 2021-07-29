Silver Alert issued for 34-year-old Jackson woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 34-year-old Heather Hutchinson of Jackson.

According to MBI, Hutchinson was last seen Wednesday, July 28, in the 2200 block of Hickory Drive in Hinds County. She was walking in an unknown direction.

She is described as four feet and eleven inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes. Family members said she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If you have any information about Hutchinson’s location, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.