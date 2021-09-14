Silver Alert issued for Arlester Tomes of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 57-year-old Arlester Tomes of Jackson.

Tomes was last seen Tuesday, September 14, 2021, around 10:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Carmel Avenue in Hinds County. He was walking in an unknown direction.

He is described as six feet tall, weighs 145 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes. Tomes was last seen wearing a black shirt, burgundy shorts, long white socks, and white slides with dark-colored stripes.

According to family members, Tomes suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If you know where he is, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.