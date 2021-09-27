Silver Alert issued for James Thompson of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for James R. Thompson, 63, of Jackson.

According to MBI, Thompson was last seen Wednesday, September 22, in the 700 block of Glencross Drive in Hinds County. He was walking in an unknown direction.

Thompson is described as six feet one inch tall, weighs 160 pounds, with no hair and brown eyes. Family members said he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If you know where Thompson is located, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.