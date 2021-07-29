Silver Alert issued for Jan Henry of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 38-year-old Jan Teresa Henry of Jackson.

According to MBI, Henry was last seen Monday, July 26, 2021, around 6:00 p.m. in the 2200 block of TV Road. She is believed to be in a 2004 gold Lexus ES 300 bearing MS tag HNW0639.

Henry is described as five feet and two inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. Family members said Henry suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Henry, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.