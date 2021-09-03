Silver Alert issued for Kemper County woman

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for Molly R. Netherland, 79, of Dekalb.

She was last seen on Thursday, September 2, 2021, around 8:15 p.m. in the 550 block of Old Jackson Road in Kemper County. She was walking in an unknown direction.

Investigators said Netherland was last seen wearing white jogging pants, a white shirt, crocs, and a dark-colored sweatshirt. She is described as five feet five inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

According to family members, Netherland suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If you know where she is, contact the Kemper County Sheriff’s Office at 601-743-2255.