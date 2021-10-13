Silver Alert issued for missing Copiah County woman

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss, (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 56-year-old Deborah Hardy Barnes of Georgetown.

She’s five feet two inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, has gray and black hair and brown eyes. Barnes was last seen on Tuesday, October 12, around 6:00 p.m. in Copiah County, wearing a black and white dress.

Barnes is believed to be in a 2003 white Toyota Camry traveling north.

Family members said Barnes suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts , call Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 894-3011.