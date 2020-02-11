Silver Alert issued for missing man out of Hinds County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old Clyde Lee Mclean of Terry, MS in Hinds County.

He’s described as a white male, 5’6” inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Mclean was last seen on Monday, February 10th around 4:00 p.m. in the 7000 block of Terry Road.

He’s believed to be in a 2002 gray Mazda TLX with a Mississippi tag of HNC1759.

Family members say Mclean suffers from a medical condition that could impair his judgement.

If you have any information on where Mclean is, you’re asked to contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 352-1523.