Silver Alert issued for missing Yalobusha County man

COFFEEVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 77-year-old Eardth Franklin Samples of Coffeeville in Yalobusha County.

He is described as five feet nine inches tall, weighing 230 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Friday, September 17, at about 9:00 am in the 100 block of Morrison Street in Yalobusha County.

Eardth Franklin Samples is believed to be in a 2008 red Volkswagen Beetle bearing MS tag CAA7192 traveling north.

Family members say Eardth Franklin Samples suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Eardth Franklin Samples, contact Yalobusha County Sheriff Department at 662-473-2722.