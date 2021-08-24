Silver Alert issued for Mylinda Miller of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for a 45-year-old Jackson woman.

Investigators said Mylinda Miller was last seen on Thursday, August 19, around 8:20 p.m. in the 3900 block of Parkway Avenue in Hinds County. She is believed to be in a 2012 black Honda Accord bearing a Mississippi tag that reads: HNR2833N. Miller was traveling in an unknown direction.

She is described as five feet and six inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to family members, Miller suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.