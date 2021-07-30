Silver Alert issued for Tarrin Gibbs of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for Tarrin Gibbs, 49, of Jackson.

He was last seen Friday, July 23, around 1:00 p.m. near the Nissan Plant in Canton. Investigators said Gibbs is believed to be in a 2007 white Ford Expedition bearing the Mississippi tag A030NO. He was traveling in an unknown direction.

Gibbs is described as six feet and one inch tall, weighs 300 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Family members said Gibbs suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.