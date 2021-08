RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – On August 19, people will be able to attend the Sip & Shop event. It will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

There will be live music, and attendees will be able to register to win door prizes and gift cards. Hunter Gibson & Ginger Gorman will be the musical entertainment for the evening.

Additional food and beverages may be purchased from the adjacent Malco Renaissance Cinema Grill & Bar and other Renaissance restaurants.