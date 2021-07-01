Sleeping child left on school bus in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A six-year-old child woke up to find herself alone on a Vicksburg-Warren County School bus. Authorities said she fell asleep on the way summer programs at Sherman Avenue Elementary School.

According to the Vicksburg Post, the bus was parked at the driver’s home on Fisher Ferry Road. Authorities said she was able to exit the bus through the back door emergency hatch.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said a passing driver picked up the child, and she was able to provide directions to a family member’s home. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was notified about the incident after the child arrived at the home.

The information collected by deputies was turned over to the Vicksburg-Warren School District (VWSD). The reports were also forwarded to the District Attorney’s office to see if any criminal charges will be filed.

Family members said the child was examined by doctors for signs of dehydration and is in stable condition.