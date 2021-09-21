Soul-Filled Weekend kicks off with luncheon for coaches

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is preparing for the first Soul-Filled Weekend. The event will be centered around two SWAC football games at Veterans Memorial Stadium this weekend. Three out of the four teams competing are from Mississippi.

On Saturday, Jackson State (JSU) will take on Delta State in the W.C. Gordon Classic, followed by Southern University and Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU) in the Delta-Bayou Classic on Sunday.

“Have a little fun, and let’s make sure that everybody knows that Soul-Filled Weekend is going down in the city with soul,” said Dr. Rickey Thigpen, president & CEO of Visit Jackson.

To kick off the event, coaches and staff from all four teams were invited to a luncheon at the Vault on Tuesday.

“We were looking forward to meeting the other coaches, and the other players so we could talk a little noise,” said Vince Dancey, head coach at MVSU.

While the teams say they are proud to be part of the event, they all hope to walk off the field with a win.

“We are honored that we are going to take on Southern in Jackson. We’re going to prove that Valley is a force to be reckoned with this weekend,” said Dianthia Ford-Kee, athletic director at MVSU.

“Let’s come out and watch some good Mississippi football on Saturday, when Jackson State wins on Saturday and Valley wins on Sunday. Go tigers,” said Ashley Robinson, JSU athletic director.

There will be other events throughout the weekend, including TECH JXN.